Judith M. Anthony

Judith Margolin Anthony passed away on May 1, 2020, at Homestead Village. Judy, the daughter of Mark and Sue Margolin, was born in Philadelphia where she grew up with her brother Steve. She was a congregant of Temple Beth El since moving to Lancaster.
Judy was a teacher her entire career. She began teaching at Simon Gratz High School in Philadelphia and later taught at Millersville University and in the Ephrata School District.
Judy was a lifelong Phillies and Eagles fan and enjoyed watching sports with her sons. Judy also enjoyed watching the Honeymooners with her brother, James Bond with her grandchildren, and going to the Fulton Opera House. She was an avid traveler and enjoyed trips to New York City, Ocean City, and Israel.
Judy had many friends whom she deeply loved. Along with the company of her family and friends, Judy loved dogs, gardening, needlepoint, decorating, novels, theater, live music, baking and cooking. At her peak, Judy was one of the top cooks of Jewish cuisine in Lancaster. Judy was active in Lancaster's Jewish community and rooted in her faith and tradition. She dedicated her life to the service of others.
Judy is survived by her sons Michael and David, daughters-in-law Stephanie and Tina, grandchildren Sophia, Lucy-Beth, Adda-Lynn, and Max, brother Steve, niece Jenna, and nephew Josh. Her family is grateful for the heroic efforts of the nurses and caretakers at Homestead Village and Hospice that nurtured her after she contracted Covid-19.
Judy's funeral service will be live streamed for family and friends on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 11:30AM EST via her obituary link on the funeral home webpage, SnyderFuneralHome.com, where friends may also send her family an online condolence. Judy will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at the Temple Beth El Cemetery. She was a proud supporter of veterans of the United States Armed Forces in which her son, nephew, and uncles served. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America or the Humane League of Lancaster County. SnyderFuneralHome.com
