Judith Louise Paul, 73, of Columbia, passed away peacefully at Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Friday, February 5, 2021. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Harold Paul and Valeria (Emery) Paul Palmer. She attended Grace Baptist Church in Millersville. She loved the Lord and loved spending time with her family, and she was very creative.
Judith is survived by sons, Thomas Haba, Jr., Daniel Haba, and a daughter, Charity (Jon) Palmer; a sister, Debra (John) Zook; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Christian and siblings, Harold Paul, Jr., Robert Paul and Sandra Mayberry.
A private graveside service will take place at Mt. Hope United Methodist Cemetery with Pastor Joel DeVinney officiating.
