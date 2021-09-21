Judith L. Sauder, 80, of Reinholds, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at home.
She was born in Ephrata to the late William and Helen (Klopp) Hershey and was the wife of the late John H. Sauder who passed away in 1986.
She was a member of Swamp Lutheran Church, Reinholds, church choir, and card club. She was also a Lioness member of the Reinholds Lions Club and an avid Phillies fan. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, and going to the mountains and the shore.
Judith worked as a secretary for Swamp Lutheran Church for 26 years.
Judith is survived by 3 children; Susan, wife of Guy Templin of Sinking Spring, David, husband of Lori Sauder of Denver, and Jeffrey, husband of Laurie Sauder of Denver; 4 grandchildren, Alexis, Jonathan, Lindsey, and Nathan, husband of Katelyn. Also survived by her companion's children, Karen Leisey of New Holland, Brett, husband of Tricia Boyer of Mohnton, and Tammy (Pat) Boyer of Denver.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by infant daughter, Wendy Lynne Sauder, companion, Charles Boyer who passed away in 2019 and his son Patrick Boyer.
A viewing will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021, from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at the Swamp Lutheran Church, 275 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds, PA 17569. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 AM, with Rev. Kurt Strause officiating. Interment will take place in the Swamp Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Judith's memory may be made to Swamp Lutheran Church at the above address.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.