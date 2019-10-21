Judy, age 62, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Evelyn (Goeke) Richwine. Judy was the wife of Terry Hoffmaster.
Judy is survived by sons, Michael Rhoads and Jason Rhoads, step-children Theres, wife of Richard Wood, Perry, husband of Stephanie, and Kevin, husband of Erin, also a sister, Kim Luchyksky.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Judy's name to The ASPCA of Lancaster at 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave an online condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com