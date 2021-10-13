Judith K. McCall, 81, of East Hempfield Township, passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. She was born in Elizabethtown, daughter of the late John and Florence "Mayo" Woods Berrier. Judy worked as a bookkeeper for Penn Crest Construction for 35 years before her retirement. She loved cooking, hosting for her family, especially her grandchildren, for the holidays.
She is survived by her children: Lori K. Kyler; Richard K. McCall and Jodie L. Mowrer. Six grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Sisters: Lois Desjardin and Carolyn McFalls.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. with Rev. Dr. Stephen P. Fritz, officiating. Friends may call from 2:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. Private Interment in Mountville Brethren Cemetery.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
