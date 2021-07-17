Judith "Judy" M. Weidman

MOUNT JOY - Judith "Judy" Marie Weidman, 81 years old, entered the gates of Heaven on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Judy was born on November 11, 1939 in Columbia as the only child of Clayton Eugene and Elizabeth D. (Seiple) Manuel. Her family moved to Manheim where she was raised and graduated from Manheim Central High School, Class of '57. She also graduated from Lancaster General Hospital nurses training and was a flight attendant for Trans World Airlines.
Manheim is where she made many friends with whom she traveled, spent time at the beach and endured some of life's hardest trials. Many have remained very close and loved her deeply until the end. Manheim is also where she met her late husband, Abram (Abe) H. Weidman, Jr. They were married for 23 years. After Abe's passing in 1983, Judy created The Weidman House, a colonial dining experience. Judy opened her home for over 30 years, hosting many dinner parties and serving her famous Weidman House Chocolate Cake. Never slowing down and always claiming she "would never do a dinner again", her last dinner party was this past May.
Judy's generosity was evident to all in the sharing of her gifts and blessings, whether the recipients were within "sticky bun delivery distance" or not. This gift of giving taught us all to be generous stewards of the financial gifts God has given us. She rarely passed up an opportunity to visit Ocean City, NJ, work in her garden or add to her sunglass or pocketbook collection. Our hearts will deeply miss this incredible woman.
Judy was strong and dynamic and placed a high priority on family. She often threw leaf raking or squirt gun parties, hosted family holiday get togethers or a family meal just because. She is survived by her son Abram (Monica) Weidman, and daughters Jill (Joe) Jones and Jodi (Greg) Musser. She was GG, Namaw or Grandma Judy to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and had a gift for making each one feel like they were the most special. Her grandchildren are Amanda (Paul) Mast, Mitchell (Emily) Weidman, Nicholas Weidman, Abby Weidman, Olivia Jones, Joseph Jones, Erica Jones, Madeline Musser, Emma Musser and Natalie Musser. Her great-grandchildren are Parker Mast and Zoey Mast. She was preceded in death by her grandson Jake Walter Jones.
A celebration of life service will begin at 3:00 PM, Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Donegal Presbyterian Church, 1891 Donegal Springs Road, Mount Joy. Visitation will be 1:00 to 3:00 PM, Saturday at the church. Officiating at the service will be Reverend Matthew Randolph. Arrangements have been entrusted to Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
To share memories of Judy please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com