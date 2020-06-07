On June 4, 2020 at 11:55 AM, Judith "Judy" Habecker Groff lost her courageous battle to Acute Myloid Leukemia TP53 Mutation.
?Judy was born in Lancaster on March 28, 1946. She graduated Hempfield High School class of 1964. She was a great homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother.
?After her two children entered high school, she became an entrepreneur. She was owner and operator of Empire Jewelry for many years, secretary/treasurer of Empire TV and Appliances Inc., a partner with her husband in Groff Reality and Rental, she managed rental properties in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Arizona, California and Nevada. The past ten years she was partner and manager of Raystown Country Cabins at Raystown Lake.
?She and her husband enjoyed traveling, visiting all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, England, Spain, Italy, North Africa, cruised all the Caribbean Islands, Panama Canal, and Alaskan coast line. They traveled over 400,000 miles in their various motor homes.
?She was an avid golfer. She had many proud moments, a hole in one at Old Landing Golf Course in Rehoboth Beach, but beating her husband nine out of ten times was her favorite golf story. She was also a member of Sun City Ladies Golf Club.
?She is survived by her husband of 56 years Gordon Groff, her daughter Sherry L. O'Neill, wife of Charles F. O'Neill, her son Steven S. Groff, husband of Megan W. Groff, all from Lancaster. Granddaughters Katie O'Neill from Austin, TX, Kristie O'Neill from Manhattan, NY, Chloe E. Groff and Ella Jude Groff both from Manheim Twp., and grandson Nick O'Neill 2020 graduate of Hempfield High and now off to Duquesne University. She is also survived by her brother Jay Robert Habecker, husband of the late Mary Kathryn, Jack Habecker, husband of Donna, Chris Habecker, husband of Annette, sister Pat Stoltzfus, wife of Jim Stoltzfus, and Betty (Heller) Butt, wife of the late Andrew Butt.
?She was preceded in death by her mother Gertrude and father Jay Habecker, brother Henry Habecker, husband of the late Chrissy Habecker, sisters Barbara Bachman, wife of the late Donald Bachman, Marilyn Todd, wife of the late Ronald Todd, and Bernice Herr, wife of the late John Herr.
?She became the matriarch of the family after her mother passed. She kept everybody up on all the family happenings and celebrated all the special events and comforted all when they needed it. She had a special place in her heart for all of her nieces and nephews.
?As she entered semi-retirement her greatest enjoyment came from spending time with, and talking and texting on the phone with her children, grandchildren, and many friends.
She will be missed by all that knew her.
?A visitation will be held at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, on Wednesday, June 10th from 10AM-11AM. A service officiated by Pastor Dana Statler will begin at 11AM. Interment will immediately follow the service at Rohrerstown Mennonite Cemetery. It was Judy's wish that in lieu of flowers you would make a small donation to the charity or cause of your choice in her name. To send an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com