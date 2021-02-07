Judith "Judy" E. Brown, 85, of Lancaster, formerly of Hornell, NY and Port St. Lucie, FL, passed away at her home on Monday, January 25, 2021. Born in Luzerne County, PA, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Mabel (Simmons) Jacobs. Judith is survived by her husband of 67 years, John "Jack" A. Brown.
She attended Syracuse University and Alfred Agricultural and Technical College. She worked as a lab technician before she started her own family and became a homemaker. She enjoyed being a Welcome Wagon rep in Long Island, NY. Judith loved cruises, the casinos, playing bridge, mahjong, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband, three daughters, Deborah Micklewright, wife of Pete, of Harrisburg, Linda Frazier, wife of Jeffrey, of Lancaster, and Kristin Brown, of New Port Richey, FL, a son, John Brown, Jr., of Orlando, FL, thirteen grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Jodi Giancursio, wife of John, of Rochester, NY.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Neumann Catholic Church at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Judy's memory to Hospice & Community Care 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604 or Alzheimer's Association Greater Pennsylvania Lancaster Office 706 Rothsville Rd., #8504 Lititz, PA 17543.
