Judith "Judy" A. Brady, 73, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2022, after a lengthy illness. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Judy is preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Richard and Tillie Moncrief and brother, Richard Moncrief Jr. She is survived by her beloved husband of 37 years, Robert; children, Chris Olzacki and Jeffrey Olzacki; grandchildren Audrey, Lyndsey, and Brady Olzacki; and sister Susan Krupa.
Judy was born on September 25th, 1949 and grew up in Lancaster, PA. After graduating from the University of Connecticut with a master's degree in Physical Therapy, Judy eventually returned to her hometown of Lancaster where she spent years working at Conestoga View and Masonic Homes caring for others. Throughout her life, Judy enjoyed golfing, boating, traveling (especially to her favorite island destination of St. Martin), and entertaining friends and family. She retired in 2013 and moved to Essex, MD with her husband Bob where they enjoyed sunsets on their beautiful waterfront property.
Friends and family are invited to attend memorial services at the First Presbyterian Church, 140 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Monday, January 16, 2023 beginning at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, please remember Judy with memorial contributions to the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, P.O. Box 49143, Baltimore, MD 21297-9143. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.