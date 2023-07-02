Judith "Judi" Audrey McGregor Hess, 81, of Lancaster, passed away quietly and peacefully at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy, on Saturday, June 24, 2023, after an extended illness. She was born in Altoona, daughter of the late Charles W. and Audrey J. Ecker McGregor, in 1941.
After graduating in 1959 from Altoona Area High School, where she wrote a weekly column for the local newspaper, she was accepted to New England Baptist Hospital on a full scholarship, as a nursing student. During her final year, she contracted tuberculosis and had to take a year off to recover. In 1962, she transferred to Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing to complete her studies and fell in love with Lancaster. She considered herself a native and graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1964.
Over the years, Judi dedicated her life to taking care of others and in doing so, helped to usher in new and innovative ways to care for patients. To that effect, Judi was the head nurse on 3rd shift for the new Intermediate Care Unit at Lancaster General Hospital in the mid 1970's. Once established she took her knowledge to other hospitals in Lancaster so they could provide the same level of care. Judi felt continuing education was critical to her ability to provide the best care for her patients and took extensive classes at Hahnemann Hospital and Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia, in critical care. Judi found her passion after varying nursing roles in geriatric nursing. She truly cared for her patients, enlisting family members as support in caring for those nearing the end of life. Those patients who had no family were especially dear to her heart and they became part of her family.
Judi married in 1964, was later divorced, and was a devoted mother to her 2 children: Robert A. Hess (husband of Diane Jefferson) and Denise L. (wife of Scott J. Weik). Judi also doted on her 5 grandchildren: Kelsey A. Weik; Kyle L. Weik (husband of Megan C. Torres); Alyssa R. Hess; Kiera L. Hess and William G. Weik. She was famous for sending cards with heartfelt handwritten notes for every occasion. Always their champion, always so proud of their accomplishments. Judi could not have been happier when her 6 great-grandchildren began arriving. She cherished them all even when they were sometimes far away. She loved them all so much: Lily, Aiden, Atlas, Max, Tesla and Everett. Judi was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother: Billy. Judi is survived by two sisters: Marian (wife of Ronald G. Marshall), and Gail (wife of Dave Ropel), a brother: Jonathan McGregor and numerous nieces and nephews whom she cherished.
Over the years, Judi had many activities that kept her mind sharp. Judi was an avid reader, devouring books on a wide variety of subjects. A sometimes writer of poetry, short stories, and the occasional letter to the editor, Judi was never afraid of speaking her mind. Judi was an avid supporter of PBS (Public Broadcasting Service) and local WITF media outlet, she so believed in their mission. Judi enjoyed traveling, especially weeks spent at the beach with all her grandchildren, and trips with her parents in her retirement years, Judi's other hobbies included sewing, needlepoint, and latch-hook projects.
Anyone who knew Judi knew that she was a force of nature, a woman ahead of her time. Judi was a tough cookie during a time when women were gaining strides in independence and identity. She blazed trails where she could and was always ready to support anyone interested in a nursing or medical career. Judi's children were never prouder than when she guest lectured on "Nursing as a Career Choice" when in school. Surely, she inspired many.
A Private Service will be held for the family. Contributions may be made in Judi's memory to: PBS and WITF, to further their mission of lifelong learning. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »