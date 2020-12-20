Judith J. Wynn, 81, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at St. Anne's Retirement Community. Born in Danville, IL, she was the daughter of the late Verne and Isabelle (Nichols) Bailie.
Judie was a graduate of Arsenal Technical High School, Indianapolis, Indiana. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from Ball State University, a Master's degree in Reading from Penn State University, and a Master's Degree/Reading Specialist Certification from Millersville University. Over the course of her career, she was an elementary teacher in the Penn Manor School District and then worked as a Reading Specialist and an elementary teacher in the Hempfield School District.
Judie was an active member of Highland Presbyterian Church for over 25 years where she joyfully sang in the choir and faithfully served as both a Deacon and Stephen Minister. Additionally, she was a member of A.A.U.W., the Women's Symphony Association, Delta Kappa Gamma, and the BA Chapter of P.E.O.
Judie will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, a woman of faith, and a dedicated educator.She loved holiday traditions, traveling abroad, her friends, and her Highland choir family.
A daughter, Karen E. Wynn of Millersville, survives her. She was preceded in death by two brothers; David N. and Dallas R. Bailie.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Judie's memory to Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E Roseville Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
