Judith G. "Judi" Hummer

Judi (Milakovic) Hummer, 72, of Lititz, formerly of Rutherford and Steelton, passed away unexpectedly and entered the loving embrace of the lord on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at UPMC Lititz. She was born in Harrisburg and was the daughter of the late Judd "George" and Dutza "Dorothy" (Dimoff) Milakovic.
Judi is survived by her loving husband, Grant W. Hummer, Sr. They were married on September 25, 1971 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
She graduated from Central Dauphin East High School.
Judi retired in 2014 as the Registrar and Director of Student Services at Lancaster Theological Seminary after 22 years of diligent service.
Her faith was the cornerstone of her life. She was a member of the Transfiguration Orthodox Church, Lititz, PA. She was proud of her Serbian and Macedonian heritage and Orthodox faith. Judi's calling as a conduit of God's grace spanned multiple states and denominations. She was always comfortable in a church, and was happy to share her experience as a Sunday School Teacher and even when she served as the Christian Education Director at St. Thomas Episcopal Church. She was dedicated to her prayer group on Friday mornings, was co-chair of Transfiguration Sisterhood, and served as the secretary on the Church Advisory Board. One of her dreams was to grow the reach of Transfiguration Othodox Church especially through the expansion of the Transfiguration Sisterhood.
Family was everything to Judi especially keeping her four boys, husband included, in line and being called Baba by her grandchildren. She loved traveling, gardening, crafts, cooking for her family and friends, and gathering people together. More than anything, she lived purely for life's moments, be they good or bad, Judi exuded an unmatched grace and kindness in mirth or strife alike. She had a knack for making people feel like family after as little as a five minute conversation. She cared for all those that she encountered, and many friends and family will sorely miss her infectious smile and genuine empathy. She also played a special role with Lynnley's Light, fundraising for cuddle cots helping many central PA families suffering through child loss and honoring her granddaughter Lynnley.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three sons, Grant W. "G.W." Hummer, Jr., of Virginia Beach, Derek S. Hummer, Sr., of Lititz, Wayne G. Hummer, husband of Kristi, of Lititz, daughter-in-law, Sarah Hummer, of Lititz, four grandchildren, Derek Jr., Corina, Calan, Emalynn, two brothers, George P. Milakovic, husband of Debi, of Harrisburg, Gregory Milakovic, husband of Rebecca, of Florida, sister Dori Lynn Barry, wife of Steven, of Hummelstown, and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. As well as all of those who she considered part of the family. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Lynnley R. Hummer.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11AM at Lititz United Methodist Church 201 Market St., Lititz, PA 17543 with Rev. Dr. Alexander Goussetis and Rev. Jerry McGrath officiating. A viewing will be held at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory 3110 Lititz Pike Lititz, PA on Friday evening March 6 from 5:30pm-8:30pm and again on Saturday from 10am-11am at the church. Interment will be in Brunnerville UMC Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Judi's memory to Lynnley's Light 48 Brookview Dr. Lititz, PA 17543 or Transfiguration Orthodox Church 26 Copperfield Circle Lititz, PA 17543.
