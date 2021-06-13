Judith Fuhrmann Meyers, 81, of Lancaster passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021. Born in New York City, NY she was the daughter of the late Charles and Fredyka (Spritzer) Fuhrmann.
She graduated in 1961 with a Bachelor's degree of Science from Simmons College in Boston, MA. After graduating she went to work at the family jewelry store in NYC, Spritzer & Fuhrmann. She designed jewelry and she loved writing music.
Judith is survived by her sister, Helga Fuhrmann of New York City, NY; two cousins, Ralph Spritzer of Netherlands, Ingrid Arwas of Switzerland; sister-in-law, Gretchen Valudes of Lancaster and her longtime caregiver, Marisol Perez of NY.
Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Hamilton Arms. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »