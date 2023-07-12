Judith F. Binkley

Judith F. "Judy" Binkley, of Willow Street, Lancaster County, PA, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 10, 2023 at her residence.
Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Melvin N. Fager and the late Dorothy S. Fager.
Judy retired after 19 years of employment as a legal assistant with the law firm of Barley Snyder. She previously worked for Hartman Underhill and Blakinger Byler. She also worked in Washington, D.C. for three years.
She was a 1957 graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School.
Judy was a member of Grace Community Church of Willow Street. Her interests included reading, and she was a passionate gardener and loved working in her yard as much as possible during spring and summer.
Surviving are two children, Christopher T. Binkley of Lancaster, and Patricia A. Stover, wife of Christopher S. Stover, three grandchildren, Brittney S. Stover, Cienna R. Stover and Leah R. Stover, who she always called the "lights of her life," all of Holtwood. She is also survived by a sister, Melanie J. Sears, wife of William Sears, and was predeceased by a sister, Pamela S. Fager.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Life Celebration Funeral Service at Grace Community Church of Willow Street, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 11:00 A. M. with Pastor Mike Sigman officiating. A luncheon will be provided following the service. Interment will be at Willow Street United Church of Christ Cemetery. Friends may call at Grace Community Church at 10:00 A.M. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266-3721, or Grace Community Church of Willow Street, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA 17584.
