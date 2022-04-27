Judith Elizabeth Bitts

Judith E. Bitts, 74, of Lancaster passed away Friday, April 22, 2022 at LGH. Born in New Castle, PA she was the daughter of the late Emery and Goldie (Barber) Kaufman. She was the loving wife of Earl R. Bitts with whom she shared over 49 years of marriage.
She worked as an administrative assistant for BB&T Bank and also worked for Weis Markets in Lititz.
Judith was a member of the Lititz Women of Today club, member of the BONCO club and participated with the Girls Scouts with her daughter, Coleen.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Coleen E. Bitts of Lancaster; two grandchildren, Nelson "Buddy" Toro-Bitts and Noellia E. Rodriguez-Bitts. Also surviving are two sisters, Elaine Ramsey of New Castle, PA and Bernice Williams of VA.
Family and friends will be received from 5-7PM on Friday, April 29, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be private in Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Judith's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com