Judith Elaine Marron, 79, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Born in Leola, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Martha (Drybread) Buzzard. She was married to her husband, the late Harold K. Marron, for 50 years.
Judith worked at Bird-in-Hand Family Inn for over 20 years. She loved animals, especially cats and dogs.
She is survived by her daughters, Cindy L. Marron (Dana Hartman), and Patty J. Todd, son, Scott H. Marron (Tina Courtney), grandchildren, Kevin, David, Shawn, Josh, Shannon, Trista, Scott, and Brandon, 8 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren, brother, Barry Buzzard, and sister, Phyllis Miller. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda A. Marron, sister Delores Krady, and brother Jim Buzzard.
