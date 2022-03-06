Judith Elaine Earhart, 80, went to her heavenly home from Ephrata Manor on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Born in Brownstown, Judy was the daughter of the late William and Edith (Cammauf) Marxen.
She worked at Warner-Lambert for 37 years, retiring in 2002. She was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Akron.
A kind, loving and humble person, Judy extended grace to everyone. She loved kids, adored animals and enjoyed helping others. She loved football and was a fanatic fan of the Tennessee Titans. Her greatest joy in life was time spent with her two grandchildren.
Surviving Judy are two sons, Craig R. Good, husband of Gwen Dussinger of Lititz, and Kevin E. Good of Quarryville; as well as her two grandchildren, Austin Good, husband of Brittany Zimmerman of Mountville, and Alyssa Good of Ephrata. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her brother, John Elwood Marxen.
A celebration of Judy's life will take place Saturday March 12, 2022 at 11:00 at Bible Baptist Church, 45 S. 9th Street, Akron, PA 17501. As Judy would request, please come dressed casual and comfortable. The family will greet guests at a luncheon following the service. Private interment took place in Emmanuel U.M. Cemetery, Brownstown, PA.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Judy's memory to the Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue, 60 Vera Cruz Road, Reinholds, PA 17569.
To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com