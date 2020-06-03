Judith E. Linton

Judith "Judy" E. (Potts) Linton, 82, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Elva (Curran) Potts. She was the loving wife to H. Robert Linton for 62 years.
Judy was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Lancaster, PA, where she enjoyed singing in the Matins Choir. Loving God and having devotions were important to her daily life. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Armstrong World Industries. Throughout her life she appreciated the colonial time period, enjoyed Williamsburg, and loved reading about Abraham Lincoln. Judy was also a member of Hay Creek Valley Historical Association where she won awards for her delicious baked goods. She also spent her time knitting, cooking traditional holiday meals, and sending cards to friends and family for special occasions throughout the year. Most of all, Judy was a devoted grandmother and cherished spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband, H. Robert Linton, Judy is survived by her children: Pamela S. Noll (Richard) of Lancaster, Steven R. Linton (Wendy) of Clay and Dean A. Linton (Shelly) of Brownstown; her grandchildren: Rebecca Jackson, Matthew Noll (Lisa Jiang), Abigail Noll, Jeremy Linton (Amber), Spencer Linton, Rachel Linton; step grandchildren: Jordan Prince (Heather) Sarah Prince (Jesse Carpenter); Rebekah Michael, Rachel Miller (Anthony) and step great-grandchildren: Nika and Ayvee Prince, Ben Walter, Silas & Soren Michael and Paul Miller; siblings: Charlene Markley, Patricia Hartley, Melinda Carl, E. James Potts, Richard Potts and Timothy Potts, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Raymond Michael Potts.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Family and friends will be received from 10AM until the time of service. Social distancing practicing will be observed. Interment will be private at Laurel Hill Cemetery. To leave an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »