Judith E. Byerly, 79, formerly of Mountville, passed away at her St. John's Herr Estate, Columbia residence on Wednesday, December 10, 2019. She was born in Lancaster to the late Richard C. and Dorothy R. (Roschel) Stoll. Judith celebrated 19 years of marriage with her husband John H. Byerly, Sr. on August 25th.
Of the Catholic Faith, Judy was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School. She worked as a cashier for Stauffers of Kissel Hill at the Oregon Pike and Lititz stores for 19 years, retiring in 2002.
She enjoyed collecting penquins, and she loved all animals, especially her cats Rowdy and Celine. Judy more recently took an interest in wolves. Her favorite color was green.
Judy loved to spend time with her family and vacationing in Myrtle Beach with them. Her and John enjoyed a cruise to Alaska, as well as their frequent dates eating at local restaurants.
She loved to decorate the house for Christmas, as well as all special occasions, and listen to Christmas music.
In addition to her husband John, Judy is survived by her daughters, Elaine C. Hansalik of Lancaster and Suzanne E., wife of Jim Stroup of Lancaster; two grandsons, Zacary and Griffin Stroup; and her siblings, Richard C. Stoll, husband of Karen of Auburn, PA and Nicole Elliot of Ohio.
Judy's family will receive friends from 2 to 3 PM, followed by a celebration of her life at 3 PM on Tuesday, December 17th at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Future interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making a memorial contribution to an animal charity of your choice.
To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
