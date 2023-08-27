Judith D. Mongilutz, 82, of Lititz, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at her home. She was born in Allentown to the late Dominic A. and Joyce H. (Huber) DaRe and was the wife of the late Morris L. Mongilutz who passed away in 1979.
Judith was an English teacher at Ephrata High School, retiring in 2001. She was an avid Bridge player, enjoyed reading and traveling, especially to Italy, where she enjoyed gelato!
She is survived by her two children, Mark J., husband of Lisa K. Mongilutz of Alexandria, VA, Michele M., wife of Thomas B. Burkholder of Downingtown; four grandchildren, Logan and Laura Mongilutz, Alexandra, wife of Kevin Farrington, Amanda Burkholder; three great-grandchildren, Noah, Greyson, Olivia Farrington and a brother, Gary, husband of Diane DaRe.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Barbara J. DaRe.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
