Judith Carol (Lutz) Avilez, 62, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 27, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. Born October 24, 1960, in Lancaster, she was a daughter of the late James C. and Shirley M. (Kolb) Lutz. Judith was the loving wife of nearly 10 years of Pedro A. Avilez.
Judith graduated high school and was a member and former treasurer of the Canoe Club of Greater Harrisburg. She loved the outdoors and traveling, especially to Belize to visit her extended family. She enjoyed watching soccer, playing softball, and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. She also was a fierce supporter of her grandchildren's sporting events and loved spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her loving husband Pedro; she is survived by her daughters, Jonell Stahlman (Mitch Pendelton), Angelique Ellison, and Shanda Avilez; her 5 grandchildren, Hayden, Mia, Kalib, Tayanna, and Ryan; her 1 great-grandchild, Ah'meerah; 2 brothers, Michael Lutz (Sarah) and Philip Lutz (Sandy); her 2 sisters, Barbara Lutz (James) and Beth Schock (Greg); and her mother-in-law, Francisca Avilez.
Services will be held at the family's convenience.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, 1818 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103.