Judith C. "Judy" Simmons, 76, of Lititz passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022. Born in Kansas City, MO she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Laura (Redman) Evans. Judy and her husband Ernie were married for over 60 years. Her family was the most important thing in her life. She raised 5 children with her husband and was beloved by her 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
She graduated from High School and trained and became a Montessori school teacher in Overland Park, KS, while raising her first born son. Judy was not only a homemaker her entire life, but also supported her husband's family business in the sporting goods outdoor market.
Along her journey she was a writer of Christian articles, children's books, and the Author of a Christian novel "Around the Bend" that she recently finished just prior to her passing.
Her life reflected her love for Christ. She was a bible teacher, worked with many Christian women's retreats and was even vice president of Women Aglow in Miami, FL.
Judy suffered from chronic pain for much of her life and it was but for her faith in God that she persevered and was always there for her family and most importantly her husband Ernie.
Ernie shares; that his marriage to Judy of 60 years was possible because they never stopped dating and for the love and faith, they both had in the Lord.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her five children, Ernie P. Simmons IV husband of Tracy of Port Orange, FL, Scott Simmons husband of Danita of Lancaster, PA, Holly C. Zimmerman wife of Robert Mount Joy, PA, Doug A. Simmons husband of Amanda of Alexandria, VA and Tiffany Skylar Simmons fianc of Sam Duboc of New Smyrna Beach, FL. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Maddison, Preston, Grady, Drew, Jessica, Ernie V, Kaylyn; three great-grandchildren, Abigail. Kayden, Colt (Ernie VI) and her two beloved sisters in law, Vicki Beatty, and Lee Ann Brink. She was preceded in death by her brother, Alfred Evans.
A Service Celebrating Judy's Life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be private. Family and friends will be received from 10-11 AM at the funeral home on Saturday.
Flowers will be received and if so desired contributions in Judy's memory may be made to Encounter Ministries, 619 Woodcrest Ave, Lititz, PA 17543. To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
