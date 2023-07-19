Judith Bradley Erb

Judith "Judie" B. Erb, 79, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Priscilla (Charles) Bradley.
Judie was a 1962 graduate of Penn Manor High School. She worked for 17 years as a talented stained-glass designer and contractor. Art was definitely a passion of hers, and she was gifted with the skill to create beautiful work. More recently, she worked for 14 years as a CNA for Conestoga View until her retirement. Judie enjoyed going to local art shows in her younger years and created some beautiful designs to share with others. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and will be remembered for her warm, loving smile, and big hugs.
Judie is survived by her son, Stephen Erb (Deborah), 4 grandchildren: Bradley Erb (Heather), Nicole Amspacher (Nate), Peyton Taylor (Justin), and Jenna Erb; 5 great-grandchildren: Landon, Macy, Elijah, Brayley, and Ryder; niece Sue Clery (Bill), and nephew Mike Barry (Therese). She was preceded in death by her sister Diana Barry.
A memorial service to honor and celebrate Judie's life will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 3 PM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Family and friends will be received beginning at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Judie's name can be made to Alzheimer's Association, Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com