Judith B. McClune, 76, died Friday October 2, 2020 at Conestoga View where she resided since May of 2018. She had previously resided at Oak Leaf Manor-South from 2014 until moving to Conestoga View. She was the wife of the late C. Bud McClune who died November 11, 2013. Born in Millersville, she was the daughter of the late William Louis and Myrtle Gantz Braas.
Judy retired from the US Postal Service after 35 years of employment. She was an avid bingo player.
Surviving her is a sister, Gloria J. wife of Elmer J. Phillips of Quarryville.
She was preceded in death by a brother, William Henry Braas.
Services will be private. reynoldsandshivery.com
