Judith B. Greiner

Judith B. "Judy G." Greiner, 81, of Luther Acres, formerly of Lancaster and Leola passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Born in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Mildred Louise Fischer Bailey. She was the wife of the late Lloyd S. Greiner who died in 1998.
Judy was a claims representative for the Social Security Administration. A member of the Zion Lutheran Church, Leola and the Leola Women's Club, she enjoyed playing cards, cooking, crafts and going to the beach. Her pride and joy was her beach home at Gull's Way, Dagsboro, DE. Her most successful role in life was that of "mom". She excelled at it from their first breath to her last.
"Judy G" LOVED a party, and her zest for life made her many friends along the way. Often referred to as the "hostess with the mostest", Judy masterfully cooked for family gatherings, holidays, and coach's meetings. To her children's friends, Judy was "the cool mom" with a great sense of humor and a talent for baking. Instantly recognized by the CV athletes her children coached, she loved attending games, bringing her "yum yum" cupcakes for the athletes. Later, she became equally popular at her beach haven, Gull's Way, known as "Miss Judy" by fellow residents whom she spoiled with her crafts, treats, and happy hours.
She will be lovingly missed by: three children, J. Scott Greiner, Millersville, Lori A. Greiner married to Denise Day, Kennett Square, Larry E. married to Pattie Greiner, Lancaster; five grandchildren, Natalie, Marissa, Jayci, Jennifer and Jill; four great-grandchildren. A sister, Mildred Turack, and her loving companion, Ralph "Cork" Andrew preceded her in death.
A Celebration of Judy's Life will take place on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Station House Tavern, 1335 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster. Beach attire suggested. Kindly omit flowers. Memorials are welcomed to: Lancaster YMCA, 265 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603. Furman's – Leola