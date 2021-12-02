Judith B. "Beth" Arbogast, 81, of Denver, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Wilkes Barre to the late John H. and Beth J. (Richart) Russell and was the wife of the late Merrill Arbogast who passed away in 2020.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Denver. She enjoyed needlepoint, reading, and watching tennis. Member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Scottish Rite in Reading. Beth was a registered nurse for Maple Farms Nursing Center for 11 years and retired in 2006. She previously worked for the Wyoming Valley Hospital in Wilkes Barre for 3 years.
Judith is survived by 3 sons, Merrill Arbogast, Jr. and William Arbogast, both of Reinholds, Robert, husband of Caroline Van Gorden Arbogast of Chanago Bridge, NY; 3 grandchildren, Emma Mae and Hunter Robert Arbogast, Wyatt Andrew Arbogast; brother, Kenneth Russel of Benton, PA.
A viewing will be held on Monday, December 6, 2021, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM, with Pastor Michael Roney officiating. Interment will take place in the Fairview Cemetery Annex.
Memorial contributions in Judith's memory may be made to Masonic Charities.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
