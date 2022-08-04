Judith Anne Sherts Savage

Judith Sherts Savage (Judy) died peacefully on July 29, 2022 at Magnolias of Lancaster with her loved ones by her side after a lengthy battle with Early Onset Alzheimer's, which she fought with grace and dignity. She was the beloved daughter of the late Robert N. and Janet (Lichty) Sherts.
Judy was a 1967 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School and maintained life-long friendships with many of her classmates. A devout Catholic, Judy attended St. Anthony's of Padua Catholic Church. Judy will be remembered for her kind heart, optimistic outlook, and sunny disposition. Judy was always quick to offer a kind word or thoughtful gesture.
A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, Judy loved spending time with her family. In addition, she enjoyed reading, gardening, shopping, collecting antiques, visiting historic places, playing Pinochle with her card group, and having dinners with her lunch-bunch friends. Judy also had a soft spot in her heart for animals of all kinds, especially dogs.
Judy is survived by her loving husband Ronald W. Savage; children Amy Murdoch (Christopher) of Lancaster, PA and J. William (Jessica) of Syracuse, NY; grandchildren Scarlet and Charlie Murdoch of Lancaster, PA. and Colin and Johan Savage of Syracuse, NY; sisters Barbara Gunning (Richard) and Kathe Weaver (Ronald); sister-in-law Jean Jent (Albert) of West Palm Beach, FL and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Magnolias of Lancaster for their dedication and excellent care for Judy during her final years.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Judy and her love of animals by making a donation to the Humane Pennsylvania Lancaster Center for Animal Life Saving (formally the Humane League of Lancaster) 2195 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster, PA 17602.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
To leave an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com