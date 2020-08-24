Judith Ann Webb, 80, of Lancaster, died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at her residence. Born in Bart Township, she was the daughter of the late Walter H. and Ruth L. Thompson Welk. She was the widow of the late Heber E. Webb who died in 2006. She was a stocker at Skyline Distributors.
She is survived by: a daughter, Gina L. wife of David L. Reath of Lancaster; a son, Victor D. husband of Sherri A. Webb of Quarryville; grandchildren, Jessica A. wife of David Brotzman of Quarryville, Lauren M. wife of Jason Comeau of Lititz, Eric Reath partner of Jenna Geesey; great-grandchildren, Ella Myers, Jaxson and Avery Brotzman. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard and Wayne Welk and sister, Arlene Rineer.
The funeral will be private with the interment in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. FurmanFuneralHome.com