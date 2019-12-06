Judith Ann Wagner, 79, of Lititz, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz Hospital. Born in Mount Joy, Judith was the daughter of the late Oscar and Dorothy Ann (Boise) Frey. She was the loving and faithful wife of Larry E. Wagner, with whom she celebrated 61 years of marriage.
The perfect wife, mother, and grandmother, Judith was a homemaker who devoted her time to her family. Judith was a faithful member of Trinity Evangelical Church, Lititz, who served as an usher. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed spending time with her family at the beach at Stone Harbor, NJ. Judith had a green thumb and loved tending to her garden. An avid sports fan, she loved playing sports as well as watching. She was a die-hard Penn State Nittany Lions fan. She also loved keeping score for her son's and grandsons' sporting events.
In addition to her husband, Larry, she is survived by her children: Jeff E. Wagner, life partner of Dru Markey, of Lititz and Linda L. Yost, wife of Randell, of Lititz; four grandchildren: Eric Wagner, of Philadelphia, Jason Wagner and his girlfriend, Liz Malleus, of Manhattan, NY, Dustin Yost, husband of Paige, of Lancaster, and Randell Yost, Jr., of Lititz; a great-granddaughter, Amelia Yost; three siblings: Ruth Frey, of Mount Joy, Gene Frey, of Lititz, and Harry Frey, of Manheim. She was preceded in death by two siblings, Charles and Marlin Frey.
Funeral Services for Judith will be held at 11AM, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Trinity Evangelical Church, 44 E. Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543 with the Rev. Nathan Fry officiating. A viewing for family and friends will be held at the church from 9AM to 11AM. Interment will take place following the services at Trinity Evangelical Cemetery, 18 Bomberger Rd., Lititz, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Judith's memory be made to Trinity Evangelical Church at the address above. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »