Judith Ann Snavely

Judy was the daughter of Kurt and Robertine Mueller. She was married to Fredric Snavely and had two children David (Karin) and Kathy.
She is predeceased by her brothers Paul and Kurt. Is survived by her sister Karen Cruser.
She has 2 grandchildren Jarrod (Mackenzie) and Hannah. And 2 great-grandchildren Riley and Casen Boone plus one on the way.
Her greatest joy was working in the flower beds. She was greatly loved and will be deeply missed. Never forgotten cremationpa.com
Plant a tree in memory of Judith Snavely
A living tribute »
A living tribute »