Judith Ann Sachs, 77, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Conestoga View surrounded by family. Born in Lancaster, PA, Judith was the daughter of Paul Henry and Ruth Louise Sachs and the wife of the late George Monroe Glass who died in 1997.
She graduated from McCaskey High School and was a homemaker.
Growing up, Judy was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church and a longtime member of E. Ross Street United Methodist Church. She loved her Golden TV Girls and the Christmas Story movie "You'll Shoot your Eye out," that she enjoyed watching with her grandsons. Her favorite foods were shrimp and prime rib. Judy had no filter in what she said and was a fashionista with her nails and clothes. She loved her daughter, Brenda more than anything and enjoyed being her mother.
Judy is survived by a daughter, Brenda Ritter (Gerrick Tiscler), Lititz, PA, a brother, David Paul Sachs, Gainesville, VA, grandchildren, Brandon Henry Glover (Christine), Bradley Paul Nguyen (Ariel), Ryan Vinh Nguyen (Jasmine), Jared Christopher Ritter (companion Lexie), great-grandchildren: Kennedy Ann Glover, Olivia Glover and Mia Nguyen and a niece, Abigail.
Memorial donations in Judy's name may be made to SPCA, 848 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 and the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17602.
