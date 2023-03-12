Judith Ann Long, 82, of Manheim, passed away at home on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Paul L. and Pearl I. Klemmer Weidenhammer. She was the loving wife of the late Charles W. "Chuck" Long who passed away in 2014. Judith worked as a manager for the Warwick Community Ambulance, Lititz. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Manheim and was a member of the Church Council. Judith volunteered for the Manheim Veterans Memorial Ambulance, Northwest EMS, the Landis Valley Farm Museum, Nearly Nu, Manheim, and the Manheim Food Bank. She enjoyed painting and gardening.
Surviving are two sons: David M. husband of Nicki Ann Long, Ephrata, Richard C. Long, Fresno, CA, a daughter, Elizabeth Mensch, Manheim, two grandsons: Jason husband of Bridget Long and Preston Mensch, and three great grandchildren: Aubrey, Abigail, and Owen. She was preceded in death by her siblings: James, Paul "Buddy" Weidenhammer, Mary Eitnier and Jean "Sis" Bagley.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Judith's Memorial Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM. There will be a time of visitation from 1:00 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Judith's memory to Zion Lutheran Church, 2 South Hazel Street, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com