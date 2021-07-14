Judith Ann Lehman, 68, of Lancaster, entered heaven peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at home. She was the beloved wife of Nathan Lehman with whom she would have celebrated 42 years of marriage in September. Judy was born in Chambersburg, daughter of the late Ralph and Anna Mary Hensel Thrush of Greencastle. Judy was a member of Faith Bible Fellowship Church and loved spending time with family, cooking for them, playing games and vacationing at the beach and Williamsburg with her family. She possessed a deep faith in God and loved her morning coffee while reading her Bible. She worked as a teller at Fulton Bank for 17 years before retiring in December from the Granite Run Branch. She impacted the lives of many people. The world is a better place because she was in it and she will be greatly missed.
Judy was the loving mother of three wonderful children: Jonathan Lehman, husband of Elizabeth (Caswell) Lehman; Candace Nangel, wife of Jeffrey Nangel and Rebecca Lehman. She was also the loving Nana to Micah, Jacob and Elijah Lehman. Siblings: Dorothy Carbaugh, Greencastle; Kathryn Long, wife of David Long, Greencastle; Arlene (Lena) Frey, wife of Wesley Frey, Washington Boro; Royce Thrush, husband of Genevieve Thrush, Fort Loudon and Robert Thrush, husband of Diana Thrush, Greencastle.
The Memorial Service will be held at Faith Bible Fellowship Church, 151 Donerville Road, Lancaster, on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. with Rev. David A. Thomann, officiating. Visitation from 2:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
