Judith Ann Keiser

Judith A. Keiser (Grammie) of Lancaster, PA, entered heaven on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
She was surrounded by her family; son Joe Keiser, Millersville, daughter Karen married to Scott Young, Lancaster, and the apple of her eye, granddaughter Madison Young, Lancaster. She was predeceased by her parents Kervin Thomas DeBolt and Sarah (Killian), a half-brother, and stepbrother.
After a stellar teaching career of 30 years with the Penn Manor School district, she retired in 2007.
Judy had a volunteer heart for her church and community. She will be greatly missed. You could not be in a room with Judy without knowing what a caring and generous heart she had. She lived life with her heart and all she wanted was to help the people she loved. She loved Penn State football, the beach, spending time with her family and friends, but nothing made her happier than spending time with her granddaughter, Madison. To know her was to love her.
During her last days here on earth she expressed that we celebrate her life and not mourn her loss.
She was a lifelong member of Redeemer Church, Lancaster and a weekly follower of the online church service at Grace Community Church in Willow Street. She had a passion for God and expressed several times she could not wait to enter the gates of heaven.
We would like to thank Long Communities located at Highland for their support for Judy during these past several months along with the care and support provided by Hospice of Lancaster County.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N George St., Millersville, PA beginning at 4 PM. There will be a greeting time beginning at 3:30 PM. Dress casually. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in her honor to Penn Manor Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 1001, Millersville, PA 17551, or Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com