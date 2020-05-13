Judith Ann Brubaker

Judith Ann "Judy" Brubaker, 77, of Stevens, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, at The Gardens at Stevens.
She was born in Allentown to the late Carl and Beverly (Bowers) Antrim and was the wife of Emanuel G. Brubaker with whom she would have celebrated 58 years of marriage on June 16th.
She was a member of Churchtown Mennonite Church (Lancaster Conference) in Narvon. In addition, she was a Sunday School teacher and a Bible school teacher for many years while attending Red Run Mennonite Church and Mohler Church of the Brethren. She was the best at cooking and baking! Her greatest joy was spending time with all her grandkids and great-grandkids. She was also an avid Pittsburgh Penguins fan, much to her husband's and son's dismay who are Flyers fans.
Judy worked as a nurse's aide for Good Shepherd Home, Allentown and Parkside Manor, Reamstown. Her true gift was caring for others.
In addition to her husband, Judy is survived by a daughter, Tracy L., wife of John Nissly of Stevens, a son, Chad R., husband of Jessica (Noll) Brubaker of Reamstown; five grandchildren, Justin Sensenig, Jennifer Nissly, Stephanie Beiler, Collin Brubaker, and Ivy Brubaker; six great-grandchildren; three brothers, Carlton Antrim of Massachusetts, Gary Antrim of Reading and Richard Antrim of Allentown; two sisters, Beverly Bitting and Kathleen Reichelderfer, both of Allentown.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra S. Moore and a sister, Carol Greenwalt.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family with interment at Red Run Mennonite Cemetery.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
A living tribute »