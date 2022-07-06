Judith A. Wert, age 74 of New Providence, entered into her Heavenly home on Tuesday, June 29, 2022. She was the wife of the late Elvin R. Wert who passed in 2016. She was born in Lancaster, daughter to the late Richard V. and Elizabeth M. Toms Frick.
She was a member of Providence Church. She enjoyed working outside and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren, her cat Backpack and the family dog Bailey. She also enjoyed baking brownies and chocolate cake with her amazing peanut butter or caramel frosting.
She is survived by a daughter, Melissa D. wife of Corey Lyter of Willow Street, 2 grandchildren: Elizabeth and Seth Lyter at home, and a niece, Kelly Stark of Ephrata. She was preceded in death by a sister Janet Stark.
A memorial service will take place from Providence Church, 269 Cinder Rd., New Providence, on Saturday, July 23rd at 10:30 AM. There will be a time to greet the family from 9:30 AM until time of service. Pastor Dwight Lefever will be officiating. Private interment will take place in the adjoining cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the "Lillian Frick Fund." Checks should be made payable and mailed to Providence Church, and please put "Frick Fund" in the memo line.