Judith A. Sweigart, 74, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday April 14, 2020. Born in Lancaster, PA, Judy was the daughter of the late Ralph and Anna (Harnish) Sweigart. She was a long time resident of Lancaster spending the last years of her life at Landis Homes, Lititz and more recently a resident of Paramount Senior Living, Maytown. AJ, as known by her nephews and niece, was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Lancaster, where she was a member of the senior choir and often a soloist with a beautiful alto voice. She also served on the Church Council, serving the mission of the Church.
AJ graduated from Conestoga Valley High School and attended York College. She worked for Lancaster Masonry Inc. as corporate secretary.
She leaves behind a sister Janet Taback of Brownstown, wife of Harold Taback, nephew Jeffrey Taback of Roanoke, VA., niece Cheryl (Renee) Taback of Mobile, AL, nephew Brian Taback of Philadelphia, nephew Scott (Penny) Taback of Glen Ellyn, IL, grandniece Kathleen, and grandnephews Scott Jr. and Bryce Taback of Glen Ellyn, IL.
AJ's faith in God was an inspiration to her family. She loved her family and her family loved her. She was devoted to her niece and nephews, and they shared precious times together.
The world-wide pandemic has kept us apart. We were unable to give solace to our beloved AJ but will always remember the joy she brought to all.
In lieu of flowers, if you wish to honor Judy, contribute to the Grace Lutheran Church Building Fund, 517 N Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
A Memorial Service will be published at a later date. A private graveside service will take place in Trumbauer Memorial Cemetery, Leola. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »