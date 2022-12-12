Judith A. See, age 86 of Gordonville, formerly of Gap, passed away at Garden Spot Village on Friday, December 9, 2022. She was the wife of Albert W. "Bud" See with whom she celebrated 68 years of marriage on September 25th. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth Nissley Geib. She was a member of Saint Stephen Reformed Church of New Holland and formerly a member of Bellevue Presbyterian Church of Gap. She graduated from Manheim Central High School, class of 1954. She enjoyed sewing crafts and was a talented musician playing the bassoon and piano.
Surviving besides her husband are 5 children: Audrey wife of Ted Brosey of Manheim, Vickie wife of Dirk Hainbach of Cornwall, Timothy See of York Haven, William See husband of the late Karen Moyer See of Cornwall, Jacqueline wife of Larry Ladley of Gordonville, 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 2 brothers: Rodney husband of Lyn Geib of Manheim, Steven husband of Alice Geib of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by 3 siblings: Gerald Geib, Randall husband of Violet Geib of Manheim, Janice Vogel and her father Stanley Geib.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
