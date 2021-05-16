A time of visitation to celebrate the life of Judith A. Rintz will take place from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. Everyone is welcome.
Judith A. "Judi" Rintz, 81, of Millersville, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 13, 2020 after a courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer. She was the loving wife of the late Carlton "Bud" Rintz, with whom she celebrated 60 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2019.
Judi is survived by her son, Carl "Herk" Rintz, and his wife, Cathy; two grandsons, Eric (married to Christi Taylor), and Marc (married to Julia Taft); a great-grandchild, Marissa Taylor Rintz; and a brother, Frank "Spike" Jackson.
Services and interment are private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Judi's memory to the disability ministry of Joni and Friends PA, 340 Highland Drive, Suite 200, Mountville, PA 17554.
