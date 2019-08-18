Judith A. Nonnenmocher

Judi Nonnenmocher entered eternal rest on Friday, August 16, 2019, after a 3+ year battle with dementia, diabetes and cancer. Born on December 31, 1936, she was the daughter of Paris Ruhl Kopp and Mary (Shaub) Kopp, of Manheim, PA. She is survived by Robert Nonnenmocher, with whom she would have celebrated a 50th anniversary this October, a son, Shawn Paris Kreiner, husband of Yvonne Roberts-Kreiner, Manheim, a daughter, Heather Dawn Brubaker, wife of Scott Brubaker, Foley, AL, a sister Mary (Maimme) Piersol, wife of Jim Piersol, Manheim, and 3 granddaughters Chy Chy, Sol and Nizaly. She graduated high school in 1954 as part of the final class of the old Mount Joy High School (before the Donegal School District was established,) and Lancaster General School of Nursing in 1957.
Judi's life was filled with love and laughter. She was always one to see the best in people, and gave all she had to whomever was in need of help or encouragement. She had a 30+ year career as a Registered Nurse at what is currently Arconic Aluminum Inc., Lancaster, having been there through various name changes over the years from Quaker Metals to Howmet, Alumax and finally Alcoa. She retired in 1991 after having established an environment of extraordinary care for the employees, and was proud of the accomplishment of building a wellness program for them, which included many on-site health benefits and a 12-member nursing staff. This "family" of retirees still gathers and meets regularly.
She then worked for 10+ years at the Manheim Auto Auction as a lane clerk, and was known as the "hat lady" due to her flair for fashion and hats. Her collection of hats numbered in the 100's at one point. Some other things in which Judi took pleasure were fast cars, sunshine, nice clothes and great food! She had a sweet tooth, and also loved fresh Lancaster County strawberries, peaches and corn on the cob, (even raw if testing,) a by-product of being raised on the family farm. Another thing she absolutely loved was flowers, especially amazed at the beauty and fragrance of her father's lilac bush transplanted in the 70's from the old farm. She taught her children to smell the honeysuckle along the country roads in the summertime, sing 4-part harmony in the car, and to appreciate the beauty of all things miraculous, such as the human body. Quite fond of the poinsettia at Christmas, she took over the job that her mother had previously done by being the "flower lady" at church, arranging the displays for Christmas and Easter each year.
She was a life-long member of Ruhl's United Methodist Church, Manheim, PA, and gave generously, with an awareness of the blessings that had been bestowed upon her. She often reminisced about the old days when the annual church picnic would be the highlight of her teen-age summers and everybody would dress up (even in the July heat,) and the girls would serve the soup to the people. It was in church that Judi developed her ear for music, eventually bestowing her talent for singing harmony upon her two children. Both children grew to be professional musicians. Her love for "classy" music was evident by her first choices whenever a request was asked of her. She knew the words to thousands of songs, including every verse of all her favorite hymns. She emphasized the importance of "song selection" when performing or worshiping with music, and would let you know if a song didn't suit her!
Judi truly loved the people around her in life and cared for the troubled and less fortunate in quiet, compassionate ways. Her family and extended family meant everything, and she cherished the relationships that life brought her way.
The family would like to especially thank the staff and caregivers at the Mount Hope Home of the Nazarene. For three years each and every person who cared for Judi there represented the love of Christ in ways too numerous to mention. Their love and compassion were the reason that the last 3 years even existed for her. Her sense of humor and moments of clarity offered many moments of laughter and tears over the years as she would exercise her wit and try to demonstrate her mental vitality and awareness. If you are reading this, and loved Judi, you can only imagine!
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service in the sanctuary of Ruhl's United Methodist Church, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, PA, 17545, at 2:30pm on Saturday, August 24, officiated by Pastor Blaine Wenger, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery and a meal in the church Fellowship Hall. A viewing will be held prior to the service, beginning at 1:30pm. Further memorialization can be found at www.facebook.com/RememberingJudi .
