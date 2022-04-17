Judith A. (Moyer) Steffy, 75 passed away peacefully at home on April 14, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul E. Steffy.
Born in Reading, PA., she was the daughter of the late Bruce and Doris (Heckman) Moyer.
After graduating from high school, Judith spent much of her life as a homemaker.
Judith enjoyed baking, gardening, and cross-stitch. Judith appreciated a good movie and was a lifelong Beatles fan. Judith always relished visits from her grandchildren.
She is survived by sons Paul B. Steffy (husband of Melissa), Andrew B. Steffy (husband of Leah), Kevin A. Steffy and 6 grandchildren.
The family and friends will share memories of Judith at a Graveside Prayer Service, on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM at East Petersburg Mennonite Cemetery, 6279 Main St., East Petersburg, PA 17520. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. To leave an online condolence, please visit
