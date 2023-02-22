Judith A. King, 77, of Stevens, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at home.
She was born in Coatesville to the late Albert and Alice (Fuller) Welsh and was the wife of the late Kenneth A. King with whom she shared 53 years of marriage before he passed away in 2021.
Judy loved everything Christmas and collected all things Christmas. She also enjoyed supporting a variety of animal charities.
Judith is survived by 2 daughters, Tammy, wife of Charles J. Hansberry III of Ephrata, Kelli wife of Brian Karth of Clearfield; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Dick Welsh, husband of Martha, and sister, Margaret, wife of Al Pussey.
"He will wipe every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away." Rev. 21:4
Memorial contributions in Judith's memory may be made to American Heart Association- Lancaster Division, 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA, 17112 or The Humane League at thehumaneleague.org.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
