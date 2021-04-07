Judith A. "Judy" Raugh, 82, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021. Judy was the wife of the late William J. "Bill" Raugh, who passed away in 2014. Born in Gap, she was the daughter of the late Ross D. and Grace Hamilton Ammon.
Judy worked as a building assistant and teachers' aide for 26 years for the School District of Lancaster, retiring in 1999 to care for her grandchildren.
A very active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Lancaster, she served as a lector and communion assistant, as well as with several other groups in the church.
Judy was a member of The Order of The Eastern Star, Robert Fulton Chapter 446, and served as the Past Worthy Matron of James Buchanan Chapter 315. She was also involved, for over 25 years, with Jobs Daughters. Judy was a very ardent supporter and volunteer with Hospice of Lancaster County, as well as volunteering and helping every year at the annual auction, since its inception.
Judy is survived by her daughters: Suzanne G. Raugh of Lancaster and Rebecca L. Way, married to James A. Way, Jr. of Conestoga; her 3 grandchildren, Jared Way, Ryan Way and Hayley Way, fiancée of Zachary M. Rivers; and by her brother, Lanny Ammon of Lancaster.
Friends will be received by Judy's family on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 21 S. Duke St., Lancaster, PA from 9:30-11AM, with the Order of The Eastern Star and Memorial Service to begin at 11AM. Interment will be private in the adjoining church memorial garden.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Judy's memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com