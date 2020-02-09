Judith A. "Judy" Guarino

Judith "Judy" Guarino, 76, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of M. Joseph "Joe" Guarino, with whom she celebrated 49 years of marriage, and who preceded her in death in 2013. They are now reunited in Heaven. Born in Lansing, MI, Judy and her family relocated to Uniontown, PA shortly after her birth. She was the daughter of the late Edward Danko and the late Julia Danko.
She started her career as a legal secretary in Uniontown. Judy and Joe moved to Lancaster in 1966, and she worked at a local bank. In 1979, Judy and Joe founded Guarino Opticians. In 1994, Guarino Opticians was combined with Campus Eye Center and became Campus Opticians, where Judy worked until her retirement at the end of 2011.
Judy's family was the focus of her life. She is survived by her brother, Edward T. Danko, husband of Rebecca L. (Huey) Danko, of Graniteville, SC; her children, Joseph C. Guarino married to Jennifer (Harris) Guarino, of Lititz, PA and Jennifer G. Tancreto, married to Rick Tancreto, of Dunkirk, MD. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Gabriel and Christian Guarino, and Carly Tancreto, who miss their "Mimi."
In her free time, Judy enjoyed gardening, creating beautiful landscapes at their homes. She also enjoyed crafting, including ceramics and painting. She was a Catholic and was a member of the Society of the Little Flower, honoring St. Therese.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, February 11 from 6-8 p.m. at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Friends may call again on Wednesday, February 12 from 10-11 a.m. at Saint Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601, with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in her name, 101 Erford Road, Suite 201, Camp Hill, PA 17011. To leave online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
