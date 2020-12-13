Judith A. "Judy" Arnold, 77, of Mount Joy, PA, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Brookville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Jerome and Sarah (Payne) Reinard. Judy was the wife of Dennis Arnold with whom she celebrated 25 years of marriage this past September 23rd .
A devoted Catholic, Judy was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Lancaster. She was an avid Bingo player and loved animals.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Dennis, are four children, Lester Selewski, husband of Shelly, Bradley Selewski, husband of Kristy, Barbara (Selewski) Kirkpatrick, wife of Larry, and Valerie Selewski all of Canton, OH; seven grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Paul Payne, husband of Linda and Wayne Payne both of Erie; and a sister, Patricia Hedges of Erie.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Debra Prindle.
Services will be private in Erie, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy. E., Lancaster, PA 17602. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com