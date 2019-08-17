Judith A. "Judy" Amlong, 78, of Lititz, passed away peacefully at home under hospice care on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald J. Amlong, her parents and a brother.
Many may have known Judy happily serving her customers at Weiser's Market deli in Lititz, where she worked for many years. She was a devoted fan of both the Texas Longhorns and Dallas Cowboys football teams. Judy had an infectious laugh and a huge heart. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family.
Judy is survived by her children: Lisa Sharp and her husband David of Lititz, Karen Sherek and her husband Charles of Royce City, TX, Kurt Amlong of Albuquerque, NM, and Patrick Casey Amlong and his wife Chastity of Manheim. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Meghan, Kiley, Justin, Kyle, Shane, Noah and Caitlyn; great-grandchildren Mia and Hayden; brothers and sisters, Richard, Elsa, Ben, Danny, Johnny, Sandra, Yolanda and Jerry; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life gathering will take place on Monday, August 19, 2019, from 6 PM to 8 PM at the Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 127 South Broad Street, Lititz, PA, 17543. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Judy's name may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com