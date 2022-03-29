Judith A. "Judie" Drummond, 77, of Lititz, died suddenly March 27, 2022, at UPMC Lititz.
She was born in Brooklyn, New York, on June 8, 1944, the daughter of the late Charles H. and Billie (Beake) Kuhnemund. In 1951, the family moved to Wantagh, New York. She graduated from Wantagh High School in 1962 and took college courses at what is now Farmingdale State College in New York, and at Northern Virginia Community College. She has worked as a telephone company customer representative, dental hygienist, medical office manager, professional wallpaper hanger, and as a kitchen designer with Home Depot.
Judie began sewing her own clothes as a teenager, and her creativity with a sewing machine morphed into a hobby of quilting, making sure that children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews received special quilts for special celebrations. She actively participated in church activities, having started a project in Annandale, Virginia to make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches on a weekly basis for distribution in Washington, DC. In Lititz she helped with the weekly "Lunch with Luke" ministry that provided warm meals for the community each Wednesday and was one of the "crafty ladies" that worked through the year to prepare for the annual Christmas Bazaar. She had a big heart and will be missed.
Survivors include her husband, Dennis Drummond of Lititz, who was in the same high school graduating class in Wantagh. They had each gone their separate ways until meeting again in 1990 and marrying later that year. Two previous marriages ended in divorce. Other survivors include her daughter, Joan Drummond-Smith of Martinsburg, West Virginia; step-children Bethany (Phil) Malamatenios of Ladera Ranch, California, and Andrew Drummond of Portland, Oregon; and grandchildren, Ethan and Elise Malamatenios of Ladera Ranch, Aaron and Mattea Drummond of Portland, and Eden and Owen Smith of Martinsburg; brother Bob (Tahna) Kuhnemund of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and sister Joan (Bob) Fischer of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Rick (Carol) Drummond of Gainesville, Florida, Pam (Doug) Roberts of Ompah, Ontario, Canada, Garry (Billie) Drummond of Irving, Texas, Debra Berger-Drummond of Staunton, Virginia, Doug (John Tuttle) Drummond of Palm Springs, California, Ron (Terry Cook) Drummond of New York, New York, Rob Drummond of Evanston, Illinois, Nancy Drummond of Schaumburg, Illinois, and Jim Drummond of West Lafayette, Indiana. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and multitudes of cousins.
There will be a memorial service at St. Luke's United Church of Christ, 222 N. Broad St., Lititz PA, on Saturday, April 2 at 3:00 pm, with visitation beginning at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Luke's UCC.
