Judith A. (Judi) Rintz

Judith A. Rintz, 81, of Millersville, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 13, 2020 after a courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer. She was the wife of Carlton "Bud" Rintz, with whom she celebrated 60 years of marriage in September 2019 before his passing in November 2019.
Born and raised in Quarryville, PA she was the daughter of the late F. Stanley and Mary Hassler Jackson. A 1957 graduate of Solanco High School, Judi often commented that her childhood was "idyllic." She was an active, social student with lots of friends, several of whom she stayed connected with for life. Judi has the distinction of becoming the first ever Miss Solanco in 1955, and she was also the only two-time winner in the history of the pageant. She went on to participate in the Miss Lancaster County pageant.
Judi worked at RCA and attended Millersville State Teachers College for two years before leaving to marry and raise a family. When she returned to work, Judi thoroughly enjoyed her role as a receptionist for both Dr. Richard Albright and Dr. Charles Besterman. Being at the front desk gave her a chance to make new friends and interact with patients. For many of those patients, interacting with her was the highlight of their day.
Judi had a gracious spirit and a sunny disposition. Pool friends, church friends, family friends and relatives were drawn to her chatty personality, optimism, and beautiful smile. She always looked for opportunities to make a connection with someone. A lover of sun, sand and water, she looked forward to at first vacationing, and then spending the winter in the Cayman Islands, where she also had a large circle of friends.
Ultimately it was Judi's family who provided her life with meaning. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who never missed an opportunity to show support for her family. She was a fixture at every game, concert, or event that involved someone she loved. Judi was a caregiver to multiple family members through the years, a role she willingly embraced. In this she found her mission and purpose. She was a member of Quarryville UCC for many years, and later attended Manor Church. Friends there were an incredible source of support during her illness.
The family would like to thank the staff at Barshinger Cancer Center and Hospice Asera Care for their supportive and loving care to Judi during her cancer journey. You were the light that illuminated a path during the darkest time of her life. We can never thank you enough.
Judi is survived by her son, Carl "Herk" Rintz, and his wife Cathy. Two grandsons, Eric (married to Christi Taylor), and Marc (fiancé of Julia Taft), were the light of her life, and she was fortunate to meet her first great-grandchild, Marissa Taylor Rintz. She is also survived by devoted brother Frank "Spike" Jackson.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of Judi's life will be announced in the Lancaster Newspaper at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Judi's memory can be made to the disability ministry of Joni and Friends PA, 340 Highland Drive, Suite 200, Mountville, PA 17554. Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville. Online condolences at
A living tribute »