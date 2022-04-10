Judith A. Jefferson, 73, of Manor Township, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Thursday, April 7, 2022, following a brief illness. Born in Marticville, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Gertrude (Groff) Henry.
Judy formerly worked for the Hubley Manufacturing Company. In later years, she devoted her time to her home and family. She was an avid reader and loved spending her time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed spoiling her Pug mix pup, Eva.
A loving mother and grandmother, Judy will be missed by her daughters, Barbara Haun and her husband Troy of Conestoga, and Melissa Ralph and her husband Francis of Holtwood, as well as her grandchildren, Codey and Nikole Haun, Judi and Piper Rosario, Radiance Baker and Ilithyia Ralph. Also surviving is her sister, Mary Warner. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Raymond, Ira and Haines Henry.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Gathering which will take place from 4 6 PM on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA, 17551. A time of sharing will begin at 5:30 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Judy's love for animals, contributions in her memory may be made to the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com