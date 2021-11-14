Judith A. Hasselbach, 56, of Manheim Twp., passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, November 8, 2021. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of Charles J. Mellinger and D. Jane (Siegrist) Hess, and the step-daughter of Donald S. Hess. Judy was the loving wife of Douglas L. Hasselbach, and they celebrated 39 years of marriage this past October 30.
Judy graduated from Manheim Township High School with the Class of 1983. Over the years she worked in retail management for Leslie Fay and Dress Barn, and also as a real estate agent. She regularly volunteered her time at the Water Street Mission in Lancaster and was a member of Oregon Community United Methodist Church in Lititz. Known to family and friends as “Judy Rudy”, she enjoyed reading, and loved spending time with family, friends and her grandchildren. She also had a very special place in her heart for her pets - 3 spoiled rotten dogs and 1 very large “dat” – the cat that thinks he’s a dog!
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Judy will be deeply missed by her daughters, Jessica Ullrich and her husband Josh of Hanover, and Jane M. Alleman and her husband Shawn of Manheim; her grandchildren, Tyler Shirey (Dana), Treavor Shirey, Malinda Shirey, Madison Shirey, Savannah Alleman and Amanda Alleman; and her great-grandchild, Ember Shirey. Also surviving is her brother, Charles J. Mellinger, Jr., and sisters Jina Rosenkrans, Julie Peters, and Jenn Worley.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service which will take place at 3:00 PM on Friday, November 19, 2021, at the Oregon Community United Methodist Church, 1214 Creek Road, Lititz, PA 17543, where the family will receive guests beginning at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate contributions in Judy’s memory be made to the Water Street Mission, 210 South Prince Street, P O Box 7508, Lancaster, PA 17603. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com